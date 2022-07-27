Kerala

LDF captures Ramapuram panchayat from UDF in Kerala

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM July 27, 2022 17:50 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 17:50 IST

In a dramatic move, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Wednesday captured power in the Ramapuram grama panchayat with Shyni Santosh, president of the United Democratic Front (UDF)-led council who switched sides to the rival front, once again being elected as its president.

In an election held at the panchayat, Ms. Santosh received eight votes against the seven votes polled by Lisamma Mathachan of the Kerala Congress (KC), a candidate fielded by the UDF. BJP candidate Reji Jayan received just three votes and was excluded from the second round of voting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The LDF took advantage of the raging feud within the UDF, which often took the local body to the verge of administrative paralysis, to capture it. Ms. Santosh, during her tenure as president of the UDF-led council, had faced stiff opposition from its vice president, a KC member.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later in the day, Sunny Porunnakottu of the KC was elected new vice president of the local body.

The victory, meanwhile, has come as a major boost to the LDF which recently lost the vice president post to the UDF in the neighbouring Bharanganam grama panchayat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...