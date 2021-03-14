LDF candidates to file nominations

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other LDF candidates will submit their nomination papers on March 15, 16, and 17.
Mr. Vijayan will file his nomination before the ADC (General) on Monday at 11 a.m. He will be accompanied by prominent LDF leaders to the collectorate from the CPI(M) district committee office. There will be no demonstrations.
Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran will also file his nomination before the Deputy Collector (RR), who is in charge of election, on the same day.
LDF candidates Minister K.K. Shylaja (Mattannur), M.V. Govindan (Taliparamba), K.V. Sumesh (Azhikode), M. Vijin (Kalliassery), K.V. Zakir Hussain (Peravur) will file their nominations on March 16 at 11 a.m. On the same day, Thalassery candidate A.N. Shamseer will file his nomination papers before the Thalassery Sub Collector.
Payyannur candidate T.I. Madhusoodanan will file his nomination before the Payyannur BDO, and Irikkur candidate Saji Kuttyanimattam will file his nomination before the Sreekandapuram BDO. Koothuparamba candidate K.P. Mohanan will file his nomination at 11 a.m. on March 17.
