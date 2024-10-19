GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri officially launches campaign for Wayanad bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to launch her election campaign in the Lok Sabha constituency next week. She is scheduled to file her nomination on October 23, following a roadshow with her brother Rahul Gandhi

Updated - October 19, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch her election campaign for the bypoll in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency next week.

The byelection, necessitated after her brother Rahul Gandhi decided to retain the Rae Bareli seat, has attracted considerable attention with the major alliances gearing up for a fierce contest.

Communist Party of India (CPI) veteran leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri officially kicked off his campaign on Saturday, paving the way for a competitive electoral race.

According to United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders, Ms. Vadra is scheduled to file her nomination on October 23, following a roadshow with Mr. Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

It is expected that Ms. Vadra will spend around a week in the constituency, actively engaging in campaigning. She may also campaign in Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies, where also byelections will be held on November 13.

T. Siddique, MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president, said the UDF’s constituency-level conventions were completed by Saturday and that panchayat-level conventions would conclude by Tuesday. UDF leaders expressed confidence in Ms. Vadra’s victory in her electoral debut by a record margin of votes.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll.

During his campaign launch, Mr. Mokeri asked whether there were any guarantee that Ms. Vadra would remain in Wayanad if she won? He criticised the UDF’s electoral strategy, suggesting that there was no assurance of her ongoing commitment to the hill district post-election.

“Look at the tenure of former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. He won and then left. How many days did he spent here?” Mr. Mokeri asked, emphasising that candidates who came solely to contest elections without addressing the ongoing developmental challenges faced by the constituency were not serving the people.

Mr. Mokeri also said that there was no answer from the UDF as to why they were contesting elections here where democratic and Left forces were strong and the fascist groups were weak.

Published - October 19, 2024 07:39 pm IST

