LDF campaign seems to attain its target

As the Left Democratic Front (LDF) campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) enters a crucial phase with the formation of a human chain across the State at 4 p.m. on Sunday, the front has to a great extent succeeded in enhancing the clout it wields among the minorities and make a dent in the United Democratic Front (UDF) camp.

In addition to a number of socio-political and cultural bodies, a host Muslim organisations are understood to have volunteered to join the human chain. Even some denominations of the Christian community such as the Syro Malabar and Latin churches, that had initially reserved their responses to the Act, have adopted a public stance in spite of their political differences, to join the chain as a symbol of united resistance.

Despite the front leaders reiterating that the united movement need not be construed as a prelude to the formation of an electoral front, it triggered serious dissensions within the Congress and among the UDF allies on conducting joint protests.

The organisational machinery of the LDF had reached out to the minorities who had expressed their allegiance to the UDF in the Lok Sabha elections by projecting it as the champion of their cause in fighting the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar organisations.

The failure of the UDF in working out a strong and focussed course of action had drawn the displeasure of even the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which went ahead in saying that joint protests cannot be ruled out. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy too had echoed similar opinion in due course.

The abortive attempts of the BJP to win over the minorities and launch a pro-CAA campaign under the leadership of Union Ministers worked to the advantage of the LDF that had been sustaining the tempo of the movement till it culminated in the human chain.

Whether such efforts of the LDF in mobilising mass support in the name of CAA will transform into electoral gains in the local body elections or the Assembly poll scheduled to be held early next year remain to be seen.

But the string of agitations, the resolution passed by the Assembly, and similar initiatives have put the LDF on a safe ground for the time being.