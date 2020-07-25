LDF calls off State panel meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 July 2020 23:02 IST

The Left Democratic Front has called off a State committee meeting scheduled on July 28 considering the spurt in COVID-19 cases.

The meeting had gained political significance in the wake of a row triggered by the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case and the United Democratic Front (UDF) training its guns on the government following the suspension of M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CPI had also levelled veiled criticism of the government. The government had earlier cancelled a one-day session of the Assembly citing the spread of COVID-19 cases.

