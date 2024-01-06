LDF calls for hartal in Idukki on January 9

January 06, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has called for a hartal in Idukki district on January 9, when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is scheduled to inaugurate a welfare scheme of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) at Thodupuzha. According to the LDF leaders, the hartal is in protest against the Governor not signing the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill passed in the Assembly in September last year.

KVVES district president Sunny Paimbillil said that there was no political angle to the Governor’s visit to Idukki. “We contacted Raj Bhavan for the programme in November first week and expected a date in December second week. But on January 2, Raj Bhavan allotted a date to us on January 9,” he said.

KVVES stance

According to KVVES officials, the welfare scheme named ‘Karunya’ will provide ₹5 lakh aid to the families in the event of the death of the traders who are part of the scheme. Each committee member will contribute ₹100 to the scheme after the death of a KVVES member.

“We have no politics, and there is no need to give a political colour to the programme. All political party members are part of the KVVES,” said Mr. Paimpallil.

On the day, the LDF will also organise a march to Raj Bhavan in the capital.