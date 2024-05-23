ADVERTISEMENT

LDF braces for sale of legal alcohol in IT parks 

Updated - May 23, 2024 11:12 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

It may face strong opposition from Congress, which tows a strong prohibitionist line in lockstep with Church and Muslim social organisations. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to raise the issue in Assembly and table objection note opposing the move to ‘flood IT parks with easily available’ liquor 

G Anand
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s move to push ahead with its much-delayed decision to allow legal alcohol in IT parks might open a new political battlefront in Kerala. 

According to Excise department officials, the government is poised to issue an order soon after the Election Commission of India lifts the Model Code of Conduct. 

In 2022, the government appeared to hold forth a salve to assuage the software industry’s longstanding grievance that the lack of high-spirited socialising venues made Kerala a disappointing job destination for techies. It agreed in principle to allow the sale of legal alcohol in designated areas in IT parks. 

The government also proposed amending liquor rules for this purpose, with a strict rider that the amenities should operate like highly restrictive private members’ clubs, with access limited to Technopark employees and guests.

Subsequently, the government referred the matter to the Kerala Legislative Assembly’s Subject Committee (8). Earlier this year, the Subject Committee reportedly allowed the government to press ahead with the rules authorising the sale of liquor in IT parks, with certain provisos.

For one, the Subject Committee reportedly proposed opening a new licensing category (FL4C) with an annual permit fee of ₹20 lakhs. Compared to ₹35 lakhs paid annually for licenses by bar owners, the low levy enables IT park clubs to dispense liquor at a much lower rate to employees. 

However, Congress, which has at least on paper towed a strong prohibitionist line in lockstep with the Church and Muslim social organisations, has apparently seen the red. 

Former Home Minister and Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, a member of the Subject Committee, told journalists in Kottayam that he objected to the LDF’s move to “flood IT parks with easily available” liquor. He said he would table an objection note and raise the issue in the Assembly. 

Other opposition members in the Subject Committee reportedly viewed the purported recommendation allowing IT park promoters and co-developers to outsource Technopark club operations to outsiders with suspicion. However, LDF members have reportedly overruled such objections. 

Moreover, an official said that touchy issues such as lifting the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor on the first of every month were on the government’s table.

For one, the Tourism industry has repeatedly petitioned the government to remove “unreasonable restrictions” on liquor sales and bar timings to help rebrand the State as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination to woo business away from other destinations like Sri Lanka and Goa. 

