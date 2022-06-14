LDF blames Congress-BJP axis for ‘bid’ on CM’s life

Jayarajan says Congress contracted ‘criminals’ to target Pinarayi

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan blamed a purported Congress-Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) axis for the “bid on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s life” on board an aircraft on Tuesday.

The Jamat-e-Islami, Socia Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS) had played second fiddle to the nexus.

The Congress top leadership plotted the attack. They contracted three “criminals” to board the flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram at the last minute and sponsored their air tickets.

Onboard incident

Mr. Jayarajan said the trio were seated in the front. When the aircraft touched down at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and taxied to a halt, they moved menacingly towards Mr. Vijayan, who was seated in the rear. Mr. Jayarajan said he stood up in the aisle and thwarted the attack. Meanwhile, Mr. Vijayan exited the plane.

Mr. Jayarajan termed the incident a foiled terror attempt.

The BJP, which parades itself as a nationalist outfit, has used a person accused of a treasonous economic offence such as gold smuggling as a proxy to attack the government. "The Congress and BJP the have debased State politics", he said. An RSS front organisation succoured and handled smuggling suspect Swapna Suresh.

Buoyed by the Congress win in the Thrikkakara Assembly byelection, Mr. Satheeshan strutted around as the “new leader”. As a politician, he could not hold a candle to late Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, who went by the honorific.

Youth angry

Mr. Jayarajan denied that DYFI workers had trespassed on Mr. Satheesan's official residence at Cantonment House. He said the youth were angry that Mr. Satheesan had unleashed anarchy in the State and impeded their development aspirations. The Opposition leader wanted to portray Kerala as a State in decline with a broken political leadership.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee was hand in glove with the BJP, which has used the Enforcement Directorate to hound Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Mr. Satheesan was mum on the BJP's infringements on federalism and misuse of Central agencies to wreak vengeance on the Sangh Parivar's political and ideological opponents.

The LDF would hold massive rallies across Kerala from July 21 to muster people in support of the government. It would expose the Congress-BJP-fundamentalist conspiracy to target and isolate Mr. Vijayan.