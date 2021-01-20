LDF bags all eight standing committees

Six panels go to CPI(M), one each to CPI and INL; UDF did not field anyone, BJP fails to win any

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won the chairpersonship of all the eight standing committees of the city Corporation, with the CPI(M) getting six of those, in elections to these posts held on Tuesday.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) had only the Finance standing committee, of which Deputy Mayor P.K.Raju will be the ex-officio chairperson.

Elections were necessitated for all the other seven standing committee chairperson posts, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded its candidates.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) did not field anyone as they virtually did not stand a chance to win any, with a total of 10 councillors.

The winners

Ulloor ward councillor L.S.Athira won the Development standing committee chairperson post, while S.Saleem, councillor of the Puthenpally ward, won the Welfare standing committee chairperson post.

Peroorkada ward councillor P.Jameela Sreedhar, who was earlier tipped to be one of the Mayor candidates, won the key post of Health standing committee chairperson.

Medical College ward councillor D.R.Anil won the Works standing committee chairperson post.

Town Planning standing committee chairperson post was won by Poundkadavu ward councillor Jisha John. Nanthencode ward councillor K.S.Reena won the Education-sports standing committee chairperson post.

All six of them belong to the CPI(M).

The only standing committee chairperson post, other than that of the Finance standing committee chairperson, that the CPI(M) left for its allies was the Tax appeal standing committee chairperson post, which was won by Indian National League (INL)'s S.M.Basheer, councillor of the Manikyavilakom ward.

To be shared

This post is proposed to be shared between the four smaller LDF constituent parties - Congress(S), INL, Janata Dal (Secular) and Janathipathiya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS), with each taking turns.

However, the other parties have not yet taken a decision on whether they should be staking a claim for it when their turn comes.

The CPI(M)’s stand regarding sharing of these posts had led to some differences within the front, with the CPI yet again staying away from the LDF parliamentary party meeting, which was held on Tuesday morning, ahead of the standing committee elections. It had earlier staked a claim for one more standing committee chairperson post. However the CPI(M) did not heed to this, as it had the strength of increased numbers in the council.

However, the CPI councillors were present for the voting process and voted for the CPI(M) candidates too.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) was the presiding officer for the election to the chairperson posts of standing committees.

The BJP, which had won the Tax appeal standing committee chairperson post in the previous term, failed to win any despite having an almost identical number of seats this time.

Increased strength

The LDF’s increased strength, and the support it got from the three Independent councillors, ensured that it could win a majority of seats in all standing committees, except the Finance standing committee which the Deputy Mayor heads.