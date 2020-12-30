LDF bags 31 panchayats in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

30 December 2020 23:31 IST

Carrying on the momentum it attained during the recent local body polls, the Left Democratic Front formed administrative councils in as many as 31 out of the 53 grama panchayats and seven out of the eight block panchayats in Pathanamthitta.

The United Democratic Front came to power in 17 grama panchayats while the National Development Alliance captured power in three panchayats.

The fate of the remaining two panchayats- Kottangal and Thottapuzhassey, will be decided later.

Advertising

Advertising

The day also witnessed some dramatic scenes as Binu Joseph, the CPI(M) member, who had been elected as president of the Kottangal panchayat with the support of the SDPI, resigned from the post moments later. Both the LDF and the BJP have five members each in the panchayat council while the UDF has just two members besides one member by the SDPI.

In Ranni, Sobha M. Charley of the Kerala Congress (M), a constituent of the LDF, was elected as the president with the support of the BJP.

Both the UDF and LDF have five members each in the panchayat council while the BJP has two members, besides an Independent.

Similarly in Chittar, Saji Kulathingal of the UDF was elected as president with the support of the LDF.

Later in the day, the Congress announced the ouster of Mr.Kulathingal for violating the party whip.

In Thottapuzhassery, where six out of the 13 wards are held by Independents, both the UDF and the LDF have failed to form the administrative council, sources said

The BJP has just one member in the local body.