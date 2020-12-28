LDF bags 2 municipalities in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

28 December 2020 23:33 IST

Pathanamthitta, Adoor go to LDF, Thiruvalla to UDF and Pandalam to NDA

Riding on the momentum it attained during the local body polls, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has captured power in two out of the four municipalities in Pathanamthitta district.

The United Democratic Front, with support from the SDPI, is set to lead the Thiruvalla municipality while the BJP-led National Development Alliance, which won a simple majority in Pandalam, has taken control of the municipal council there.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, T. Sakkeer Hussain of the CPI(M) has been elected the chairperson while Amina Hyderali, a UDF rebel, is the new municipal vice-chairperson. Riding on the support extended by the three UDF rebels in the 32-member municipal council, Mr.Hussain won 16 votes as against the 13 votes to the UDF candidate M.C. Sherif.

The SDPI, which has three seats in the council, abstained from voting.

Thiruvalla

Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the formation of administrative council in Thiruvalla ended with Bindu Jayakumar of the United Democratic Front being elected as chairperson of the municipality. Philip George is the new vice-chairman.

Ms.Jayakumar won 17 votes against the 15 votes received by the LDF while the BJP, which has seven members, stayed away from the final round of voting.

The UDF also received the support of the SDPI councillor while the independent councillor backed the LDF.

Adoor

In the 28-member Adoor municipality, D.Saji of the Communist Party of India won 16 votes including that of the two independents to become the chairman while Divya Reji Muhammad of the CPI(M) has become the municipal vice-chairperson.

The UDF candidate won 11 votes while the lone BJP member in the Adoor council abstained from the election.

Pandalam

In the 33-seat Pandalam municipality, the NDA sprang a surprise by nominating Susheela Santosh as the municipal chairperson. U.Ramya is the new vice-chairperson.Ms. Santosh, who won 18 votes in the election on Monday, had been nominated to the post after a meeting of the BJP district leadership earlier in the morning.