LDF appeasing forward communities: Vellappally

PATHANAMTHITTA Accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of attempting to appease forward communities, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general Secretary Vellappally Natesan has said the introduction of reservation to economically backward sections among them would only help relegate backward communities.

He was inaugurating the Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations organised by the SNDP Yogam Pathanamthitta Union here on Saturday.

According to Mr. Natesan, the representation of backward communities in the bureaucracy of the Travancore Devaswom Board has come down to 6%. ``The remaining posts are currently in the hands of people belonging to a special category,” he said.

Noting that caste-based discretion is what prompts one to talk about caste, Mr. Natesan sought to know the fate of the Sabarimnala protests. `` Those who had protested against it are entangled in criminal proceedings. I had come under severe criticism for asking people not to take part in unwarranted protests. Where those who led the protests’’, he asked.

On the occasion, the SNDP Yogam leader also lauded Health Minister Veena George, who was present on the dais, for being efficient. Besides the Minister, he also praised Konni legislator KU Janeesh Kumar .

K.Padmakumar, president of the SNDP Yogam Pathanamthitta Union, presided over the event.