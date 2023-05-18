LDF and UDF offer duelling narratives about the government’s track record on its second anniversary

May 18, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

On the eve of the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government on May 20, the ruling front and the Opposition present duelling narratives about the incumbent administration’s track record.

The LDF has envisaged the celebrations emphasising its achievements as a curtain-raiser to its 2024 Lok Sabha campaign. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead a massive rally in Thiruvananthapuram. Ministers and top LDF leaders will share the big stage.

The same morning, thousands of Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) workers will lay siege to the Secretariat to observe a black day. They will unveil a charge sheet against the government, spotlighting accusations of corruption and nepotism.

The UDF seems emboldened that the Congress defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka Assembly elections by fighting on an anti-corruption platform.

The LDF seeks to project the image of a responsive and virtuous government that has delivered sustainable development and welfare despite the odds. The LDF’s foot soldiers are knocking on doors and distributing pamphlets highlighting the government’s achievements, despite a “hostile Central government aided by an antagonistic Opposition intent on derailing Kerala’s development and social welfare trajectory”.

Ministers have fanned out across the State to hold public hearings to redress citizens’ grievances to win the hearts and minds of the voting public. The government has credited itself for keeping brewing agitations at bay via empathetic action. It claims to have the citizenry on its side.

In contrast, the UDF’s narrative harps about an ominous darkening of the public mood against the “corruption-ridden” government. It talks to the public about the stifling CPI(M)‘s “corrupt control of every aspect of governance and infrastructure development, with an eye on sizeable cuts to the next of kin of party apparatchiks’‘.

The Opposition has also accused the government of exacerbating the cost of living crisis by levying a special cess on fuel, upending family budgets by hiking water and power tariffs and forcing the public to pick up the tab for the massive revenue loss caused by the government’s failed tax administration and poor fiscal management”.

The UDF and LDF are locked in a grim battle for votes, the dynamic of which will likely play out in force in the looming 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.