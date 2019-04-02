LDF ambitious in UDF citadel

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) appears to have given least priority to Malappuram ever since it gave the biggest jolt to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in 2004 in Manjeri.

Startled by the Manjeri debacle and duly blessed by the 2008 delimitation, which saw the newly carved Malappuram replace Manjeri, the IUML has been vigilant more than ever in its heartland.

In none of the three Lok Sabha elections held since its formation, the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) vote share in Malappuram has dipped below 50%. In fact, the UDF scored the biggest vote share of 55.1% in the 2017 byelection when IUML heavyweight P.K. Kunhalikutty defeated the LDF’s M.B. Faizal by 1.71 lakh votes.

Over 13 lakh voters

With more than 13 lakh voters in the constituency, Malappuram is widely considered to be a seat offering brute majority to the victor.

The LDF had been criticised for fielding novices and insignificant candidates in Malappuram when M.B. Faizal was put up against Mr. Kunhalikutty in 2017. This time too, the candidature of V.P. Sanu on the LDF banner has not come as a surprise. Mr. Sanu is the president of the Students Federation of India (SFI) .

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has fielded an insignificant candidate in Malappuram. Riding the Sabarimala wind, BJP’s V. Unnikrishnan hopes to improve the party’s position by scoring at least 8% votes in the League bastion.

When the Welfare Party of India, which pocketed nearly 30,000 votes in Malappuram in 2014, has offered its support to the UDF, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has fielded its State president Abdul Majeed Faizy against Mr. Kunhalikutty.

The SDPI, which got nearly half-a-lakh votes in 2014, was in news of late when its leaders met Mr. Kunhalikutty and E.T. Mohammed Basheer at a hotel near Kondotty.

Campaign picks up

Electioneering has flourished in the constituency with all players doing their best to impress the voters. Mr. Kunhalikutty is in traditional mode when Mr. Sanu is making waves among the youth.

The UDF is raising anti-Modi and anti-Left planks, when the LDF is advocating a Modi-free India through a secular front where the Left calls the shots.

The BJP is projecting the achievements of the Modi government, especially from a nationalistic angle. Issues such as triple talaaq, cow vigilantism and mob lynching, murder politics, secularism, and demonetisation are all heard loud in the campaign.

Candidates are canvassing in most localities in the constituency with meticulous plans, unmindful of the scorching summer heat.