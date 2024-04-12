ADVERTISEMENT

LDF alleges poll code violation by BJP over Bharat rice distribution

April 12, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has approached the district election officer seeking action against the BJP for distributing Bharat rice at several places in the district in apparent violation of the election norms.

LDF Palakkad parliament committee secretary and former Member of Parliament N.N. Krishnadas said in his complaint to District Collector S. Chithra, who is the district election officer, that there were widespread incidents of BJP workers distributing the subsidised Bharat rice in vehicles with the party flags.

“In panchayats such as Kodumbu, Thachanattukara and Akathethara, the people had to intervene to stop the BJP workers and send them back. It is an apparent violation of the election code of conduct. This violation has continued in spite of the complaints given to the election authorities with pieces of visual evidence. It should be stopped and action initiated against those violating the norms,” said Mr. Krishnadas.

