LDF aiming all-round development: CM

‘Govt. has implemented its promises one by one and released reports every year’

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is working towards all-round development of all sections of society based on the principles of social justice, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking at the Kozhikode district leg of the ‘Kerala Paryadanam,’ an interactive event with prominent personalities from different walks of life, at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba, on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan claimed that the LDF had interacted with the people in all districts ahead of preparing its manifesto for the Assembly polls in 2016. The government implemented its promises one by one and released progress reports every year. Of the 600-odd promises made in the election manifesto, only 30 remained incomplete despite the State facing severe crises in the recent past.

The Chief Minister said the State had to face disasters one after the other without a break, such as the Ockhi cyclone, Nipah outbreak, two floods, and now the COVID-19 pandemic. But, with people’s support, the government could withstand all these.

The government launched four missions for development. The production of vegetables, which was seven lakh tonnes in 2016, had risen to 15 lakh tonnes now. Every house was cultivating vegetables. Students dropping out of schools could be reined in due to the government interventions in the public education sector in the form of infrastructure development. LIFE Mission provided houses to 2.5 lakh of homeless people, Mr. Vijayan pointed out.

He said the government had also attempted to make Kerala an industrial-friendly State, as we have the best startup eco-system here. The government would not allow industries that destroy the environment. Corruption would not be tolerated, Mr. Vijayan said.

Ministers A.K. Saseendran, T.P. Ramakrishnan, and E. Chandrasekharan, and MLAs and MPs were present.