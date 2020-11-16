LDF agitation against Central enforcement agencies today

To be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is set to organise a State-wide demonstration on Monday to protest against the alleged attempts being made by Central enforcement agencies to derail the State’s development.

Each booth

The agitation will be held in each booths in municipal corporations and in each wards in panchayats from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Senior leaders of the coalition will lead the demonstration in the capital district.

LDF convener and CPI (M) State secretary in-charge A. Vijayaraghavan will participate in Kannettumukku.

Others who will participate include Anavoor Nagappan (Peroorkada), M. Vijayakumar (Palayam), Koliyacode Krishnan Nair (Venjaramoodu), V. Sivankutty (Pappanamcode), Pannian Ravindran (Chala), Binoy Viswam, MP, (Nettayam), Prakash Babu (Pattom), Sathyan Mokeri (Vanchiyoor) and C. Divakaran, MLA (Nedumangad).