LDF accuses Congress of striking deal with NDA

April 06, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In an apparent counter-attack to the allegations of fielding namesakes of United Democratic Front candidate K.Francis George, the Left Democratic Front on Saturday accused the Congress of striking a deal with the National Democratic Alliance.

Addressing the media, Kerala Congress (M) general secretary Stephen George alleged it was K.A. Prasad, Kottayam district president of the Indian Lawyers Congress, a subsidiary body of the Congress, who had prepared the nomination papers and affidavit of NDA candidate Tushar Vellappally. Mr. Prasad is also the notary public who has attested the affidavit of Mr. Vellappally.

``The NDA candidate appointed a person who holds an official position of the Congress is the greatest example of a deal between the Congress and the BJP in Kerala,’’ he said.

Although the election authorities dismissed the nominations filed by the two namesakes of the UDF candidate during a scrutiny, the UDF has successfully escalated the issue to a political campaign. The UDF has alleged that while one of the namesakes is a local committee member of the CPI(M) in Parathodu, Kottayam, the other person was an active worker of the Kerala Congress (M) in Thrissur.

