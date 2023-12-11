LDF accuses Congress of orchestrating attacks on CM’s convoy

December 11, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KANNUR

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E.P. Jayarajan on Monday accused a section of the Congress party of orchestrating an attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s vehicle, calling it a well-planned conspiracy.

“A well-planned conspiracy by a section within the Congress is behind the attack by a group of Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress activists on the vehicles of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers. If the intention is to create anarchy in the country by unleashing violence and riots under the guise of protest, the consequences will be serious,” he warned.

In a veiled attack on Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Mr. Jayarajan suggested a potential involvement of the Congress leadership in orchestrating attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Congress leadership should not be under the illusion that the people of Kerala will watch with their hands tied if they want to continue this kind of struggle by attacking the people’s leaders,” he said.

On the ongoing Navakerala Sadas, under which the elected government has been engaging with the people to address their concerns, Mr. Jayarajan said the programme has been a success across eight districts, garnering support from various groups and prominent people, including the Congress and the Muslim League leaders. However, he expressed disappointment in the Opposition’s decision to boycott the initiative

However, when the people rejected the boycott call, the Congress resorted to violence. Yet more and more people are participating in the programme, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan urged the leaders within the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) to clarify their stance on such violent struggles. He revealed concerns about a premeditated plan to incite violence in other areas, calling for transparency from the Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) in addressing the situation.

Condemning such incidents, he urged restraint from LDF workers and the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.