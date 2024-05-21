ADVERTISEMENT

LBS receives approval for women’s polytechnic college

Published - May 21, 2024 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has granted approval to the LBS Institute of Technology for Women, Poojappura, to commence a women’s polytechnic college this academic year.

The council has sanctioned 60 seats each for diploma courses in electronics and communication engineering, computer science and engineering, and civil engineering.

In a statement, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the decision will bolster efforts to equip women with professional skills in the field of technology.

