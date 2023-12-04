LBS Institute unveils its satellite ‘WESAT’

December 04, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The upcoming 60th flight of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will also be a special occasion for the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology for Women here.

WESAT, a small satellite built by the students, will be launched aboard the PSLV-C58 mission as a co-passenger satellite.

On Monday, the 1-kg satellite was formally unveiled at a function in the institute, which was attended by senior officials of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) including its director S. Unnikrishnan Nair and the PSLV project director M. Jayakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

WESAT, short for ‘Women Engineered SATellite’, is billed as the country’s first satellite to be designed fully under the supervision of women.

WESAT will measure UV rays in space and the earth’s surface and their influence on the warm temperatures and climate change phenomena in Kerala.

As part of the project, the institute has also established a ground monitoring station. J. Jayamohan, Principal of the institute, Lizy Abraham, Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator of the satellite project, and State Disaster Management Authority member-secretary Sekhar Kuriakose, were among those present. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu and Shashi Tharoor, MP, joined the event online.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.