Laying of poles: Corpn. to call meeting of mobile service providers

February 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation has decided to convene one more meeting with telephone and cable service providers after the companies failed to provide details of poles laid in the city. The civic body will take measures to strictly enforce the norms related to the laying of poles if the service providers fail to comply, Mayor Arya Rajendran said at a council meeting on Monday.

Earlier during the discussions, Sasthamangalam councillor S.Madhusoodanan Nair raised the issue of telephone and cable service providers laying cables haphazardly and leaving open pits dug for the purpose, posing danger for pedestrians and motorists. Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillor Palayam Rajan too supported his statements and said that the Corporation should have a strict mechanism to monitor such works.

Replying to the discussions, the Mayor said that the civic body had earlier held two meetings with the stakeholders, in which each agency was asked to submit the number of poles they have laid in the city as well as a map of the locations where the poles have been laid. However, the companies have till now not provided these details. One more meeting will be convened for the purpose, after which the Corporation will take measures to enforce the rules.

She said that the council’s control over the permissions for laying poles had reduced after the Union government’s directive to all local body secretaries to provide permission within a stipulated number of days of the service provider submitting the application to install poles or towers. Earlier, the council used to vet these applications. Now, the permission is provided through an online portal to approved agencies.

The council also decided to call for applications to twelve posts that have been created on a temporary basis for one year for the Corporation’s planning cell. The appointments will be done through the employment exchange. Openings for civil engineer, architect, urban planner, personal management expert, environment engineer, IT expert and data analyst, documentation expert and for other positions are available.