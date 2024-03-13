Laying of pipelines for Edakochi STP to begin shortly

March 13, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The laying of pipelines for the ₹18.6-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) for the Edakochi South Division of the Kochi Corporation will begin shortly.

The project had been hanging fire for the last two years after widespread public protest. Even though the Corporation had launched the project in 2021, it was greeted with stiff public resistance. The agitators had demanded that the plant should not be installed in the region. It was the second STP project in West Kochi that was stalled following public protest.

Earlier, a ₹166-crore plant, which was proposed to cater to Divisions 1 to 5 of the Corporation, had to be dropped. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) had proposed the mega plant with an installed capacity of 6.5-million-litre-per-day on a 45-cent holding near the Kalvathy canal.

However, concerted efforts and negotiations led by the Mayor and other civic authorities helped in creating an atmosphere conducive to the establishment of the plant in Edakochi South, said those associated with the project.

The project will see a 20-km-long network of pipelines being developed to bring wastewater and overflow from septic tanks of households to the plant site. Pipes required for covering half the length of the network have been supplied. The plant will process 11 lakh litres of wastewater a day, officials said.

Around 150 manholes have been cast for the project, which will be connected to the network of pipes. Civil works for the treatment plant have been completed. Funds from the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme will be used for the project. The authorities have so far utilised around ₹2 crore for the project.