Lay Pookkalams at home and win prizes! 

Pookkalam Logo 2022 Thiruvananthapuram

The 12th edition of ‘Bambino presents The Hindu Pookkalam@Home Contest’, powered by Mangaldeep will be held in four centres, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, on September 3 and 4 , Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The contest, first held in 2007, witnessed increased participation over the years and has become a top contest of its kind. This time too, participants/family/residence association members are being encouraged to prepare Pookkalams from the comfort of their home adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Prizes

The teams adjudged first will receive ₹15,000 in cash and ₹15000 worth gifts. Second prize will be ₹10,000 and ₹10,000 worth gifts, and third prize will be ₹5,000. Three teams will be given ₹2,000 as consolation prizes. All these prizes will be given away in every centre.

All teams will be given ₹1,000 as reimbursement towards procurement of flowers. Only 25 teams will be allowed per centre. Participants should be from Corporation/city limits. There will be also special gifts for all participating teams.

The partner in association with is Gold Winner. Preethi Zodiac 2.0 is the Home Appliances partner.

For details and registration, call Girish (Thiruvananthapuram ) 94474 50454, Vinod Krishnan (Kochi ) 90614 52825, Vinosh (Thrissur ) 97444 92809, and Aneesh (Kozhikode ) 98472 00442.

Terms and conditions

Only 25 teams will be allowed to participate in each centre on first-come, first-served basis. Each team should have five to eight members, including the team captain.

Natural flowers and leaves alone should be used. Flowers required for the Pookkalam contest will have to be arranged by the contestants. Harmony of colours and shapes and neatness of the Pookkalam will be considered by the jury.

The decision of the jury will be final. Family members of the staff of The Hindu and the sponsors are not allowed to participate. Right of selection of the teams will rest with The Hindu.