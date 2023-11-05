HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lay people’s group slams Archbishop Thazhath

November 05, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

Almaya Munnettam, the lay people’s group in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, has alleged that apostolic administrator archbishop Andrews Thazhath is trying to create unrest in parishes as his attempts to impose his agenda on the archdiocese have been thwarted.

The archbishop is trying to sabotage a synodal decision at a time when issues in the archdiocese appear to be on the brink of a resolution after discussions among the synod of bishops and representatives of priests and lay people, said a statement from Alamaya Munnettam.

It also expressed apprehension that archbishop Thazhath was “threatening” priests and deacons. If these threats continued, the apostolic administrator will be boycotted, said Jemi Augustine, convenor of the group, and Riju Kanjoorkkaran, spokesperson.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.