Lay people’s group slams Archbishop Thazhath

November 05, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST

KOCHI

Almaya Munnettam, the lay people’s group in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, has alleged that apostolic administrator archbishop Andrews Thazhath is trying to create unrest in parishes as his attempts to impose his agenda on the archdiocese have been thwarted.

The archbishop is trying to sabotage a synodal decision at a time when issues in the archdiocese appear to be on the brink of a resolution after discussions among the synod of bishops and representatives of priests and lay people, said a statement from Alamaya Munnettam.

It also expressed apprehension that archbishop Thazhath was “threatening” priests and deacons. If these threats continued, the apostolic administrator will be boycotted, said Jemi Augustine, convenor of the group, and Riju Kanjoorkkaran, spokesperson.