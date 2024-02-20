Lay people’s group calls off siege of archbishop’s house after assurances

February 20, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Several pro-synod lay people’s groups in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church who launched an “indefinite” siege of the archbishop’s house in the city on Monday called off their protest after an assurance from the church hierarchy and the police that answers to their seven-point charter of demands would be produced in two weeks. “The countdown begins today,” said a spokesperson for Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi, one of the pro-synod groups.

The siege began on Monday afternoon with apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur and others inside. Delegates from the protesters then met bishop Puthur and two senior priests after which the apostolic administrator assured the protesters that the questions raised by them would be answered satisfactorily in a fortnight. Police officials present at the venue to prevent any clashes backed the assurance from the church authorities, said Mathai Muthirenthy of the Samithi.

The protesters are backing the church hierarchy. They have demanded that the synod-sanctioned mass liturgy be followed. One of the demands is that the synod mass, as opposed to the traditional full people-facing mass supported by those critical of the synod, should be made mandatory from Easter Sunday this year.

The protesters went away from the bishop’s house after 11 p.m. on Monday on the basis of the assurances from bishop Puthur, who sought more time to consult Rome to reach a resolution of the issues raised by the protesters, said the spokesman for the Samithi.

The protesters have also demanded that the basilica church host the synod mass from Easter Sunday. They also sought action against those they claimed committed a sacrilege by celebrating continuous mass in an unbroken chain last year inside the basilica church.

Meanwhile, lay group Almaya Munnettam, critical of the synod mass, said the archdiocesan curia members should apologise for allowing a group of violent protesters inside the archdiocesan headquarters. The authorities were warned that a group of people from outside the archdiocese could create trouble, but no action was taken, the lay group alleged in a statement here.