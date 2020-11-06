Coronavirus | axity can raise positivity again: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram

06 November 2020 04:18 IST

Caution comes as rate of positive tests reduces; Karnataka, A.P. report flat rates

Kerala reported 6,820 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, testing 61,388 samples. The test positivity rate dipped to 11.1%. Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the active pool in the State had been going down and that compared to the previous week, there was a 10% reduction in growth rate. He cautioned that this did not indicate that COVID-19 was on its way out and that it might hit another peak without a vigil.

The Health department added 26 more deaths to the list of fatalities. These occurred between October 23 and November 3. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for nine, Malappuram five, Alapuzha three, Kollam, Thrissur and Kannur two each and Wayanad, Palakkad and Ernakulam one death each.

Thrissur district had 900 cases, Kozhikode 828, Thiruvananthapuram 756, Ernakulam 749, Alapuzha 660, Malappuram 627, Kollam 523, Kottayam 479, Palakkad 372, Kannur 329, Pathanamthitta 212, Kasaragod 155, Idukki 116 and Wayanad 114 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Telangana recorded 1,539 cases on Wednesday, testing 44,327 people. Five more COVID-19 patients died.

The 1,539 cases included 285 from Greater Hyderabad, 123 from Rangareddy, 102 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 86 from Karimnagar, 82 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, and 69 from Nalgonda. One case was recorded in Narayanpet, and four in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Andhra Pradesh added 2,745 new infections on Thursday. The positivity rate of 84.20 lakh samples dropped to 9.93%, while positivity of the day’s 85,364 samples was 3.22%.

Krishna district reported three new deaths, the highest, while Chittoor and Visakhapatnam reported two deaths each in the past day.

Godavari districts reported over 400 new cases each while three districts reported less than 100 cases.

The district tallies were: East Godavari (1,17,614), West Godavari (87,638), Chittoor (79,929), Guntur (68,683), Anantapur (65,247), Prakasam (60,213), Nellore (60,002), Kurnool (59,638), Visakhapatnam (56,390), Kadapa (52,767), Srikakulam (44,391), Krishna (40,871) and Vizianagaram (39,675).

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,156 new cases and 31 new deaths. While the positivity rate for the day was 2.71%, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.98%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,627 cases and nine of 31 deaths. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 16,716. As many as 1,16,337 tests were conducted in 24 hours.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)