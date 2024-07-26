Lawyers who abused judge asked to offer free legal aid for six months in Kerala

The Kerala High Court has asked 27 lawyers of the Kottayam Bar to offer their services to the District Legal Services Authority, Kottayam, for free legal aid to the indigent for six months. A Division Bench of the court consisting of Justices P.B. Suresh Kumar and C. Pratheep Kumar issued the order in a suo motu contempt of court petition initiated against the lawyers, who shouted abusive slogans against the Chief Judicial Magistrate and took out a public protest on November 23, 2023. The magistrate had filed a detailed report to the court regarding the unruly incidents that unfolded in the court hall and its precincts on the day.

‘Lowered authority’

The court, which purged the contempt committed by the lawyers considering the unconditional apologies tendered by them, felt that they ought not to be allowed to get away by merely offering apologies because the use of improper language towards judges had become frequent. The lawyers shouted slogans and hurled abusive and derogatory remarks at the Chief Judicial Magistrate inside and outside the court hall, apart from interrupting the court proceedings. The incident interfered with the administration of justice and tended to lower the authority of the court, the Bench noted.

The Bench felt that it may not be justified in discharging the lawyers solely based on the unconditional apologies tendered by them. The court has powers to pass orders as it deems fit, in the event of the respondent in contempt of court cases tenders an unconditional apology, after admitting that he/she has committed the contempt, it noted.

Report sought

The Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Kottayam, shall assign legal aid work to lawyers and keep a record of the matters entrusted to them and observe the result/progress made in those matters and submit a report to the court. The court also clarified that the order will not preclude the right of the lawyers to continue practising as lawyers or to pursue any career on the strength of their qualifications and experience at the Bar.

