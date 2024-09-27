Lawyers of Asha Lawrence booked

The protracted saga over the farewell of late Marxist leader M.M. Lawrence seems to linger on after the Kalamassery police registered a case against the lawyers of his daughter Asha Lawrence for allegedly threatening the principal of the Government Medical College (GMC), Kalamassery.

Lawyers Krishnaraj and Lekshmi Priya stand booked in connection with the discussion at GMC over handing over the body of the late leader for medical education. GMC authorities had on Wednesday decided to take over the body of the deceased.

According to the first information report, the accused obstructed the complainant from discharging his duty.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 224 (threat of injury to public servant), 329 (3) (criminal trespass), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 3 (5) (common intention).