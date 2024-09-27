GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lawyers of Asha Lawrence booked

Published - September 27, 2024 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The protracted saga over the farewell of late Marxist leader M.M. Lawrence seems to linger on after the Kalamassery police registered a case against the lawyers of his daughter Asha Lawrence for allegedly threatening the principal of the Government Medical College (GMC), Kalamassery.

Lawyers Krishnaraj and Lekshmi Priya stand booked in connection with the discussion at GMC over handing over the body of the late leader for medical education. GMC authorities had on Wednesday decided to take over the body of the deceased.

According to the first information report, the accused obstructed the complainant from discharging his duty.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 224 (threat of injury to public servant), 329 (3) (criminal trespass), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 3 (5) (common intention).

Published - September 27, 2024 01:35 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.