Lawyers in Mavelikara stay away from court

Advocates of the Mavelikara Bar Association stayed off the courtroom on Saturday in protest against the apex court’s order making changes to civil case procedures in courts in the country.

As part of the protest, association members boycotted work for half an hour from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. They later returned to work sporting black badges. Association president N. Manmadhan said that as per a recent order of the Supreme Court, advocates would now have to appear before court officials with petitioner or respondent in a bid to settle civil cases. Earlier the cases were considered by judges themselves. Advocates appearing before officials instead of judges is an insult to the profession, he added.

