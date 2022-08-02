Kerala

Lawyers’ Forum to back Avikkal Thodu protesters

Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 02, 2022 21:18 IST
The Lawyers’ Forum has offered to support anti-STP protesters at Avikkal Thodu in fighting their cases. Members of the forum visited the area on Sunday to study the charges against the protesters.

People of Vellayil and Thoppayil, who have been part of the agitation, have several charges against them. The Vellayil police had booked around 75 persons on Saturday for protesting against the Janasabha held at Thoppayil. Similarly, around 70 persons were charged with fanning mob violence, blocking roads, and obstructing police officers from carrying out their duty during the protest against Janasabha at Vellayil on Monday. Many of them are women. Meanwhile, a few who were arrested were released on bail.

The protestors, a majority of whom are fishermen and their family members, have been struggling to find funds to fight their cases in the Kerala High Court. They have been charged with spreading misinformation about the proposed STP at Avikkal Thodu.

