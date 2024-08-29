ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers’ Congress chief resigns amid sexual abuse allegations

Published - August 29, 2024 06:20 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

According to Congress sources, Chandrasekharan submitted his resignation letter to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran.

PTI

KPCC legal aid cell chairman and president of the Lawyers' Congress State committee, V S Chandrasekharan, resigned from his posts on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) after being named by an actress in connection with sexual abuse allegations.

"In light of recent controversies, Adv V S Chandrasekharan has taken moral responsibility and resigned as Chairman of the KPCC Legal Aid Cell and President of the Lawyers' Congress State Committee," the KPCC stated.

His resignation comes a day after the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, announced that action would be taken against Chandrasekharan, who faces allegations from an actress.

In a recent Facebook post, the actress had leveled allegations against the Lawyers' Congress leader and made similar allegations of sexual abuse against four Malayalam film actors.

She was emboldened to share her story by the revelations in the Justice Hema Committee Report, which exposed the sexual abuse faced by female actors at the hands of their male counterparts in the Malayalam film industry.

