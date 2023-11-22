HamberMenu
Lawyers boycott courts, magistrate transferred

November 22, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The functioning of a few courts in the district judiciary of the State was hit following a boycott call by lawyers.

The lawyers kept off the courts protesting against K.K. Lenin Das, the First Class Judicial Magistrate, Tirur, who, according to the protesters, had ordered the arrest of a lawyer, who was present in his court. A section of lawyers had also moved the High Court demanding action against the officer.

Later, the Registrar (District Judiciary) of the Kerala High Court transferred the officer as Additional Munsiff, Kannur, in the “exigencies of service.”

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Bar Association demanded the removal of temporary magistrates who lacked basic understanding of the law from service. The practice of appointing employees of the Kerala High Court, who have not undergone any training in law, as temporary magistrates shall be ended, demanded the association in a statement.

Lawyers of courts in Kochi, Kalamassery, Thripunithura, and Njarakkal boycotted the courts, the statement said. They also staged a protest march. Association president Mathayi Muthirenthi and secretary Abhilash Akbar spoke.

