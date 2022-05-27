Lawyers abstain from court duty

In protest against alleged assault on an advocate by Attingal police

The members of the six bar associations in the district abstained from court work on Friday in protest against the alleged assault on a lawyer by a police officer at Attingal on Thursday.

The Thiruvananthapuram bar association organised a protest on the Vanchiyoor District Court premises. Inaugurating the demonstration, association president Anayara Shaji demanded stern action against Attingal station house officer Prathapachandran. The agitators urged the government to initiate legal action after placing the officer under suspension.

Similar protests were organised at the Attingal, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, Varkala and Kattakada courts.

Mr. Prathapachandran has been transferred to the office of the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram rural), pending inquiry. He has been accused of assaulting advocate Mithun Madhusoodanan who had gone to the Attingal police station to seek information regarding a case.

Disciplinary action could also be taken against an officer who was on sentry duty for allegedly abusing the lawyer.