ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer moves High Court challenging names of new laws

Published - May 28, 2024 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A lawyer has moved the Kerala High Court challenging the Hindi/Sanskrit names given to the recently passed Central laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central government had enacted the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, Indian Penal Code, and the Indian Evidence Act from July 1, 2024.

P.V. Jeevesh, the petitioner, argued that a majority of the members of the legal fraternity in south India were not conversant with Hindi and Sanskrit. The nomenclature in Hindi and Sanskrit for the laws would create confusion, ambiguity, and difficulty for the legal community of non-Hindi and non-Sanskrit speakers, he argued.

The Hindi and Sanskrit names given to the laws violated the constitutional provision that all the Bills introduced in legislative bodies and the Acts passed by them shall be in English. The legislative intent of the constitutional provision was to bridge linguistic barriers and promote unity and understanding among the diverse linguistic groups in the country, he argued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The naming of the Acts was a classic case of linguistic imperialism and went against democratic values and principles of federalism, he contended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US