Lawyer moves court for cheaper onions

A Kochi-based lawyer has sought judicial intervention to arrest the spiralling price of onions. Manu Roy, the petitioner lawyer and the LDF-backed independent candidate who had unsuccessfully contested the last Parliament election from Ernakulam, has moved a writ petition in the Kerala High Court seeking to issue directives to the Union and State governments to control the price of the vegetable.

Steep hike

The price of shallots, onions, and garlic, the three items most used in Indian cuisine, has increased manifold.

Six months ago, the price of onion was between ₹12 and ₹18, shallot between ₹30 and ₹40 and garlic, between ₹60 and ₹70. The prices of onions, shallots, and garlic have been steadily rising over the past few months. Now, onion is priced between ₹120 and ₹140, shallot between ₹130 and ₹160, and garlic between ₹180 and ₹200. The spiralling price of onion is derailing the family budgets, the petitioner said.

The Union and State governments are duty-bound to control the price rise. However, they have not taken any action yet. Voices are not being raised by the Opposition parties either in the Parliament or the State Legislative Assemblies against the price hike, he submitted.

Though the ruling parties had promised to take urgent steps for importing onion, nothing had transpired so far, leaving the people helpless, the petitioner submitted.