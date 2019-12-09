Kerala

Lawyer moves court for cheaper onions

more-in

‘HC must ask govts. to rein in price’

A Kochi-based lawyer has sought judicial intervention to arrest the spiralling price of onions. Manu Roy, the petitioner lawyer and the LDF-backed independent candidate who had unsuccessfully contested the last Parliament election from Ernakulam, has moved a writ petition in the Kerala High Court seeking to issue directives to the Union and State governments to control the price of the vegetable.

Steep hike

The price of shallots, onions, and garlic, the three items most used in Indian cuisine, has increased manifold.

Six months ago, the price of onion was between ₹12 and ₹18, shallot between ₹30 and ₹40 and garlic, between ₹60 and ₹70. The prices of onions, shallots, and garlic have been steadily rising over the past few months. Now, onion is priced between ₹120 and ₹140, shallot between ₹130 and ₹160, and garlic between ₹180 and ₹200. The spiralling price of onion is derailing the family budgets, the petitioner said.

The Union and State governments are duty-bound to control the price rise. However, they have not taken any action yet. Voices are not being raised by the Opposition parties either in the Parliament or the State Legislative Assemblies against the price hike, he submitted.

Though the ruling parties had promised to take urgent steps for importing onion, nothing had transpired so far, leaving the people helpless, the petitioner submitted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 11:48:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/lawyer-moves-court-for-cheaper-onions/article30260233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY