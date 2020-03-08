Lawyer killed in tiff over waste dumping

A 65-year-old lawyer was murdered following a dispute over dumping of waste in Chengannur on Friday. The deceased was identified as Abraham Varghese from Angadikkalmuri, Chengannur. The police have arrested A. Arvind, 33.

The police said Abraham had gone on a motorcycle to dump kitchen waste at a nearby place. “Arvind saw him dumping the waste and informed two of his friends. They chased Abraham on motorcycles and blocked him near his house. An argument ensued and they took the helmet from the Abraham’s head and hit him on the head with it. He fell unconscious,” said an officer.

The police said the accused and his friends first tried to escape but then they took Abraham to a nearby hospital on a motorcycle.

As he was in a critical condition, the medical staff referred him to the taluk hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His toes got almost detached from a foot after they rubbed against the road while he was being taken to the hospital.

Arvind later came to the police station and said that a person had been admitted to the hospital after being met with a road accident.

The police examined a CCTV footage and found Abraham being hit with the helmet.