Lawyer found hanging in house

He had incurred huge debt for construction of house

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

A 56-year-old lawyer was found dead hanging inside his house at Irulam near Pulpally, in Wayanad on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Tomy of Mundottu Chundayil at Irulam. Mr. Tomy was the former additional public prosecutor and additional government pleader.

Mr. Tomy and his wife Pushpa were staying in their house and he had sent his wife to her home at Pattavayal in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The lawyer had borrowed ₹12 lakh from the Pulpally branch of the South Indian Bank 10 years ago for house construction. But he could not repay the amount owing to various reasons, his relatives said.

The bank authorities had warned him that he would have to pay ₹16 lakh and if he failed to pay the dues, they would initiate revenue recovery measures. Though he had paid ₹3 lakh and given a cheque for ₹1 lakh, the authorities, who visited his house on Wednesday, compelled him to pay the entire dues at once, relatives said.

It is suspected that the huge debt prompted him to take the extreme step. Mr. Tomy is survived by his wife and two children.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Disha’s suicide prevention helpline at 1056, 0471-2552056.