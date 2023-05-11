Laws to prevent attack on health-care workers, hospitals to be made more stringent

May 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government will bring an Ordinance amending the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012 by including more stringent provisions so that the law is a deterrent to violence against doctors and hospitals, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The Ordinance will be brought out at the next meeting of the State Cabinet, an official note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here on Thursday said.

The decision was taken at an high-level emergency meeting called by Mr. Vijayan on Thursday evening as doctors across the State continued their strike for the second day in protest against the killing of a young house surgeon while on duty.

The meeting also decided to set up police outposts in all main hospitals

The amendment to the 2012 Act will give it more teeth with stringent punitive measures for the perpetrators of violence against health workers and hospitals. The definition of health-care institutions and health workers will also be expanded or changed as required.

The Chief Secretary will oversee the discussions, which will be led by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Health) and Law Secretary, on the amendments that need to be brought in and submit the suggestions before the Cabinet.

Suggestions on the changes needed in the Act will be sought from the Kerala University of Health Sciences, professional organisations of doctors, medical students and allied health workers.

At the meeting, Mr. Vijayan directed the Health and Home departments to enhance the safety of health workers immediately.

Health-care institutions are to be graded into three divisions while planning enhanced security measures. Police outposts should be set up in medical colleges, district and general hospitals and women and children hospitals. Police personnel at the SI, ASI and CPO levels should be posted here on deputation. In other hospitals also, police surveillance should be ensured.

Public announcement systems and CCTVs should be installed in hospitals and the CCTV footage should be diligently monitored. Security audit should be held in hospitals every six months by the Health and Police departments under the supervision of District Collectors.

Mr. Vijayan also directed the Health department to consider if two casualty medical officers can be put on duty in the emergency wings in hospitals during the night shift. He also directed that overcrowding in hospitals be controlled strictly and that special security arrangements be ensured in hospitals when criminals or police detainees with a violent nature are brought for medical examination

Health Minister Veena George participated in the meeting online. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) V. Venu, State Police Chief Anil Kanth, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary K. M. Abraham, other senior bureaucrats and senior police officials were present at the meeting.