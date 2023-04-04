Law will be amended to protect health workers from violence: Veena George

April 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - ruvananthapuram

The State government will amend the the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012 suitably and comprehensively to prevent violence against hospitals and doctors, Health Minister Veena George said.

The law will be amended so that while the protection of all categories of health workers in healthcare institutions will be ensured, the public’s rights will also be protected. The government will take this forward only after taking all hospital employees into confidence, she said

She was addressing the representatives of various professional associations of doctors and health workers, at a preliminary meeting to discuss the amendment of the 2012 Act.

She claimed that the court had expressed its satisfaction over the steps that the government has taken to protect health workers from mob violence. The decision to reduce the number of persons accompanying a patient into the casualty/emergency was taken much earlier and this should be implemented strictly, it was pointed out.

At an earlier meeting called by the Chief Minister and including the Director General of Police, it had been decided that any security staff newly employed in hospitals must necessarily be ex-service men and closed circuit television cameras be set up in all strategic locations inside the hospital.

Give regular updates

Ms. George said that it was important that all possibilities for tension or altercation between patients, visitors and the hospital staff are avoided. It was important that hospitals have a system wherein the relatives of a patient inside the ICU are regularly given updates about the patient. A space should be a earmarked near all ICUs in hospitals where doctors can apprise relatives about a patient’s health status

The organisations which participated in the meeting were appreciative of the positive steps being taken by the government to prevent violence in hospitals. One suggestion put forth was that apart from physical violence, attempts to mentally harass health workers by denigrating them on social media and verbal abuse should also be dealt with in the Act. There was also the demand that when the 2012 Act is amended, there should be a provision for the public to air their grievances against hospitals/health workers.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Principal Secretary (Health), Director of Medical Education, Additional Director of Health Service and other senior Health officials participated in the meeting.