Law to protect rights of domestic workers soon, says Sivankutty

A new legislation will soon be framed for the welfare of domestic workers, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of representatives from various sector to discuss the draft of the Bill here on Friday.

Domestic workers were an inherent part of everyday life of a large segment of the urban population in the country. However, there was lack of a national policy that recognised and protected them. Kerala was the first State that was introducing a law to protect the rights of domestic workers, the Minister said in a statement.

Minimum wages

Domestic workers played an important role in a household by taking up everyday jobs. However, they also face innumerable problems. Their biggest was the lack of a safe work environment. Low wages, lack of social security, mental and physical exploitation also posed big challenges. Against this backdrop, it was important to frame a law that ensured their legal rights. The government would introduce a law that would ensure minimum wages, fixed work hours, safe work environment, and health security.

The draft Bill would put in place a mechanism to protect domestic workers from denial of rights, harassment, violence, financial exploitation and fix their service and pay conditions. The contract between domestic workers and employers and that with placement agencies have also been included in it. Rights of domestic workers, responsibilities of employers, payment of wages, work timings, relaxation time, holiday benefits, responsibilities of private placement agencies and so on are included.

The government intended to provide recognition to domestic workers by respecting workers’ rights, ensuring privacy in the workplace, and dignity of work. Any violation of rights would be dealt with firmly, the statement said.

Representatives of workers and employers, members of the Kerala State Planning Board, and other experts in the sector attended the meeting.

