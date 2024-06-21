GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Law to protect rights of domestic workers soon, says Sivankutty

Kerala will become the first State to introduce a law to protect the rights of domestic workers, says Labour Minister

Published - June 21, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A new legislation will soon be framed for the welfare of domestic workers, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of representatives from various sector to discuss the draft of the Bill here on Friday.

Domestic workers were an inherent part of everyday life of a large segment of the urban population in the country. However, there was lack of a national policy that recognised and protected them. Kerala was the first State that was introducing a law to protect the rights of domestic workers, the Minister said in a statement.

Minimum wages

Domestic workers played an important role in a household by taking up everyday jobs. However, they also face innumerable problems. Their biggest was the lack of a safe work environment. Low wages, lack of social security, mental and physical exploitation also posed big challenges. Against this backdrop, it was important to frame a law that ensured their legal rights. The government would introduce a law that would ensure minimum wages, fixed work hours, safe work environment, and health security.

The draft Bill would put in place a mechanism to protect domestic workers from denial of rights, harassment, violence, financial exploitation and fix their service and pay conditions. The contract between domestic workers and employers and that with placement agencies have also been included in it. Rights of domestic workers, responsibilities of employers, payment of wages, work timings, relaxation time, holiday benefits, responsibilities of private placement agencies and so on are included.

The government intended to provide recognition to domestic workers by respecting workers’ rights, ensuring privacy in the workplace, and dignity of work. Any violation of rights would be dealt with firmly, the statement said.

Representatives of workers and employers, members of the Kerala State Planning Board, and other experts in the sector attended the meeting.

Related Topics

labour legislation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.