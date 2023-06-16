Law to protect domestic workers’ rights soon: Minister

June 16, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Steps will be taken to enact legislation to protect domestic workers’ rights without delay, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Domestic Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the SEWA Union here on Friday.

Mr. Sivankutty said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced at the International Labour Conclave last month that the State would frame a Bill for the protection of domestic workers’ rights. The draft of the legislation would be discussed with workers’ unions and other organisations soon, he said.

The Minister said domestic workers were an integral part of the workforce, but faced many challenges, including verbal, physical, and sexual abuse. A safe workplace was their right, and the government would do everything to ensure their rights.

This International Domestic Workers’ Day, the domestic workers raised the demand recognition of the house as a workplace, revision of minimum ages, make available social security benefits such as ESI and provident fund to domestic workers too.

The International Labour Conference of the International Labour Organisation adopted Convention 189 (decent work for domestic workers), but India was yet to ratify it, said SEWA Union State president Sarojam S. who presided over the function.

Planning Board member Mini Sukumar, former MP C.S. Sujatha, and SEWA Union secretary Sonia George were present.

