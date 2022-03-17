Law to make registration of divorce mandatory

Decision based on recommendation of Assembly panel

The State government will enact a law, amending the Kerala Registration of Marriages Rules to make registration of divorces mandatory in the State, said Local Self-Governments Minister M.V. Govindan. The decision to make mandatory the registration of divorces is taken based on the recommendation of Assembly panel for women, children, transgender, and persons with disabilities.

Safety of children

The details of children would be recorded if there were any during the time of divorce. The new law would also have provisions to ensure the safety and future of children when parents go for re-marriage. The Law Commission report ‘Laws on Registration of Marriage and Divorce – A Proposal for Consolidation and Reform’ published in 2018 emphasises the need to register marriages and divorces.

‘A first for Kerala’

However, no State has made any legislation so far to make it mandatory and Kerala would be the first to make it compulsory through a legislation, said Mr. Govindan. The State can enact a law to this effect as the marriages and divorces come under the concurrent list of the Constitution. A new law Kerala Registration of Marriages and Divorces would be enacted by amending the Kerala Registration of Marriages Rules, 2008, said Mr. Govindan.