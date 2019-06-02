Law in the offing to ensure good cattle feed

The State government plans to bring in a law to ensure quality cattle feed to farmers, K. Raju, Minister for Animal Husbadry and Dairy Development, has said.

Inaugurating the World Milk Day celebrations organised by the Dairy Development Department on Saturday, Mr Raju said the government intended to construct elevated cattle sheds in flood-prone areas. Though the State was close to achieving self-sufficiency in milk production last year, the unexpected floods disrupted the process.

The floods notwithstanding, Kerala achieved the distinction of recording the highest growth in milk production in the country during 2018-19. But to become the highest milk producing State, Kerala had to increase the cattle population. However, the previous two cattle censuses indicated a downward trend in the population, Mr Raju said.

To be opened soon

Inaugurating a State-level workshop held as part of the celebration, the Minister said public sector undertaking Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) would go ahead with the plans to increase the production of good quality cattle feed.

The Thodupuzha unit of the KFL would be opened soon, further increasing the output of premium cattle feed brands, he said. V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, presided over the function.