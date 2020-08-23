Law firm denies conflict of interest

‘It has not advised Adani group in the airport bidding process’

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, the legal firm that advised the State government agency in its bid for the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, has come out with a clarification that it had not advised the Adani group in the bidding process for the airport.

Responding to a questionnaire from The Hindu, the group maintained that there was no question of conflict of interest involved in it offering legal advise to the State government in the bid. The clarification came in the wake of the raging controversy that there was a conflict of interest in the group offering legal service to the State government as the daughter of one of the co-owners of the firm was reportedly married to the son of businessman Gautham Adani.

The controversy turned murkier as Adani Enterprises Limited won the bid beating Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), the arm of the State government which participated in the bid for the airport, for handling the right of operation, management, and development of the airport for 50 years.

The State government, which is planning to raise a banner of protest against the privatisation by mobilising public support and convening an all party meeting to discuss the issue, had found itself in a spot as the news about the conflict of interest came out. The Opposition parties too had questioned the State government's integrity in engaging the firm for advising it on airport case.

“We would like to categorically state that there is no conflict of interest,” said a spokesperson of the firm in his email reply when asked about the conflict of interest involved in the advise, as alleged by the Opposition parties. At the same time, the company chose not to respond to the question whether it was aware of the fact that Adani group was bidding for the airport.

Regarding its advise to the KSIDC, the firm said it was appointed by the Corporation for legal advice and it was not part of the financial aspect of the KSIDC bid. “As a law-abiding firm for over 100 years, we follow the highest standards of governance and ethics,” the firm said.