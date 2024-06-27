Law department looking into rule amendment on tree-felling on title deed land: Minister

The Law department is examining a draft rule amendment which will clarify the State government’s stance that farmers holding title deed land themselves should have the right to the trees that were either planted or which were self-generated on the land.

This will ensure that just as in the case of private land, the owner of the title deed land will have the right to fell trees that he planted or which grew on its own in the land after he received the title deed, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

He was replying to a submission raised by MLA Sebastian Kulathunkal on the difficulties that many farmers holding title deed land were facing as they were being prevented by the Forest department from cutting the trees on their own land.

The Kerala Land Assignment Rules of 1968 said that the right to the scheduled trees such as teak, sandalwood, ebony etc and special reserve trees on the title deed land belonged to the government and that the farmer who received the title deed was responsible for protecting the trees which were planted or grown in the land after assignment.

Gave ownership

Through a GO in 2020, following complaints from farmers that they were not being allowed to cut the trees on their own land, government ordered that farmers could fell all trees except sandalwood in the title deed land held by them and that the ownership of the said trees were vested with them.

However, because of the widespread abuse of this provision by people with vested interests who plundered even scheduled trees and reserve trees on title deed land, the government cancelled the 2020 order and had issued a new order in 2021, restoring the rights of felling 10 specified trees and scheduled trees to the government again.

The Minister said that the government is convinced that some clarity is needed on the issue of tree felling in title deed land and hence the new rule amendment was being sought again.