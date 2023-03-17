ADVERTISEMENT

Law College Principal, teachers detained during protest

March 17, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Protest against suspension of SFI members

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Law College here witnessed tense moments on Thursday after SFI activists detained the college Principal and teachers for hours in protest against the suspension of several SFI members.

The gherao, which began on Thursday afternoon, dragged on till midnight. An Assistant Professor, who was injured in a scuffle, was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Friday.

College Principal R. Bijukumar has lodged a complaint with the Museum police concerning the involvement of individuals from outside the campus in the ruckus. Assistant Professor V.K. Sanju who sustained injuries to her neck said she planned to file a separate complaint with the police.

The college authorities had suspended 24 SFI activists following SFI-KSU clashes earlier this week in connection with the college union elections. The SFI activists had detained the faculty on Thursday, questioning the impartiality of the decision.

As the protest dragged on, the protesters had reportedly switched off the lights. Professor Sanju had requested that she be allowed to leave as she was having breathing difficulties. She was injured in the ensuing scuffle.

No classes were held on Friday. A PTA meeting has been scheduled for Saturday to take a decision on the resumption of classes from Monday. The college elections, which were scheduled for March 24, have been put off.

