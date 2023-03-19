Law college authorities to hold talks with SFI, KSU leaders to broker peace

March 19, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The authorities of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Law College will convene an “all-party meeting” comprising district leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) in a bid to restore peace on the campus on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the college parent-teachers association (PTA) on Saturday against the backdrop of the suspension of 24 SFI activists after they detained the college principal R. Bijukumar and faculty members for several hours.

The protest was held after the college management adopted action against some SFI activists who allegedly burnt the flags of KSU following a dispute in connection with the college elections that have been scheduled on March 24.

Speaking to media persons, Dr. Bijukumar said a decision on resuming classes will be taken after the meeting with SFI and KSU leaders. The PTA will meet the guardians of the suspended students separately to obtain guarantee for their good conduct before deciding on withdrawing their suspensions.

He also stressed on the need for a foolproof mechanism to prevent illegal entry by people from outside the campus. Faculty members, who participated in the meeting, demanded steps to ensure a secure and peaceful working environment.