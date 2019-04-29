Law catches up with two in 7-year-old murder bid case

The Varkala police have apprehended two persons who were wanted for their roles in an attempt to murder two others seven years ago.

The police identified the accused as Rajesh, 29, of Unnumoodu, and Unni, 30, of Poothakulam.

The crime

They had been named the first and second accused in the brutal attack on Ayiroor natives, Haridev and Saneesh, by a gang of around 20 people near Poothakulam in Paravur on April 1, 2012.

Swords and rods

The victims had been attacked by the gang using swords and iron rods while they were returning from a festival at the Sree Dharma Sastha temple in Poothakulam. After the vicious attack, they were tied to a coconut tree and abandoned by the gang.

Deep wounds

The victims had soon been rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital where they were found to have sustained deep wounds in their head, chest, face and other parts.

Saneesh, who was treated for one-and-a-half years, had lost his ability to speak due to injuries he suffered during the incident.

While the Punalur police had registered a case, it had been subsequently transferred to the Varkala police as the crime had occurred within its jurisdictional boundaries.

Following the violent incident, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC had been clamped in the area.

Others not identified

Besides Unni and Rajesh, the victims had failed to identify the other members of the gang.

The duo, who were on the run in the northern districts of the State ever since, were apprehended after they had returned to Poothakulam. They have been remanded to judicial custody.